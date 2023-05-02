White Stripes, Rage Against The Machine Among Rock Hall Losers

White Stripes, Rage Against The Machine Left Out of HoF

Rage Against The Machine and the White Stripes are among the acts that failed to land in the top five in this year’s fan vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The groups join Sheryl Crow and Kate Bush on the list of acts that didn’t get enough votes, losing to George Michael, Cyndi Lauper, Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden, and Soundgarden, the Rock Hall has revealed.

Failing to make the final cut has become commonplace for Rage Against the Machine, which has been nominated five times and still hasn’t secured an induction. So why does Rage consistently fail to get enough votes? Did George Michael, Warren Zevon, and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell get enough votes only because they’re no longer with us?

Watch the music video for “Killing in the Name” below:

