The best TV commercial ever made.. Jones’ Good Ass BBQ & Foot Massage

I’ve been watching TV a long time and I’m one of the few cats out there that loves the TV commercials. Every so often, a TV spot comes across my line of sight and redefines greatness. That. ladies and gentlemen, is what I’m here to show you today.

Meet Toby Jones! The owner and proprietor of Jones Big Ass Storage and Truck Rental. As well as the new location of JONES GOOD ASS BBQ AND FOOT MASSAGE.

If you only watch one thing today. Let it be this.

You’re welcome.