What Did OK Go Do With 567 Printers?

They printed things, of course.

OK Go are beloved for their music videos. It goes without saying. You may not remember the name of the song, but you’ll remember the slo-mo video, the treadmill video, and you’ll remember this printer video for “Obsession” from 2014’s “Hungry Ghosts.”

This. We’re still searching for that ghost in the machine that has caused the delay with our new video. We’ll continue to keep you posted as we know more. Thank you for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/NSUQh99PgR — OK Go (@okgo) November 22, 2017

The project took 2 days to orchestrate but took 5 days to film included countless piles of paper and rehearsal to perfect the effect. They even had to wait for YouTube to catch up to release the video to keep from distorting the images and the paper gets flying. All this for a song from an album that is from an album that’s 3 years old. You can read more about the shoot on Double A’s website.