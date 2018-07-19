The Offspring and 311 are Covering Each Other’s Songs

A Reggae version of “Self-Esteem” is your spirit animal

The Offspring and 311 are heading out on tour next week, and to celebrate each band recorded a cover of the other band’s most famous song. The Offspring recorded a cover of 311’s “Down” while 311 returned the favor with a reggae-fied cover of The Offspring’s “Self Esteem.” 311 frontman Nick Hexum says he was most impressed by Offspring frontman Dexter Holland’s rapping. A 7″ split single with both covers can be pre-ordered on either band’s website.

Hey guys! We're excited to hit the road next week. Ohh no shit we actually have a surprise for you guys too! #NeverEndingSummer https://t.co/LXjo6epI8j — Offspring (@offspring) July 18, 2018

Rad we'll get ours ready for you guys on Friday too. https://t.co/0rTyA6bytu — 311 (@311) July 18, 2018

The “Never-Ending Summer Tour” featuring Offspring, 311, and Gym Class Heroes launches July 25 and hits Salt Lake at USANA on July 27th. Tickets are on sale at Smith’s Tix.