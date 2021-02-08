The Offspring Give An Album Update…Kind Of

The Offspring just shared an update about their new album… kind of.

On Monday, frontman Dexter Holland confirmed that the new record is “finished, it’s done, it’s in the can.”

A special announcement from Dexter & Noodles. pic.twitter.com/lSTggpjbvG — The Offspring (@offspring) February 8, 2021

But that’s about it – Holland confirmed the album has a title, artwork, and a release date, but didn’t share any of it, saying “we’re going to talk about all that stuff when the label lets us”.

Whenever it comes out, it will be the Offspring’s 10th studio album and their first in nearly a decade, since 2012’s Days Go By.

What’s the point of telling us there’s a release date if you’re not going to reveal it? What albums are you looking forward to in 2021?