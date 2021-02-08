Former Panic! At The Disco Bassist Arrested

Former Panic! at the Disco bassist Brent Wilson has been arrested on drug charges.

Wilson was pulled over last month after driving erratically and nearly causing an accident on a Las Vegas street.

According to police, Wilson had an unregistered handgun and a ‘white powder substance’ believed to be heroin.

OG Panic! At The Disco Bassist Brent Wilson Facing Drug and Gun Charges https://t.co/VHYsKcTYTf — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2021

Wilson was a founding member of Panic! but was kicked out of the band in 2006. He’s since had multiple run-ins with the law including charges of drug possession and resisting arrest.