Geek News on the Radio for February 8th, 2021

Christopher Plummer Dies: Oscar Winner & ‘Sound Of Music,’ ‘All The Money In The World’ Star A True Hollywood Legend

Christopher Plummer, who starred in The Sound of Music, won an Oscar for Beginners and was nominated for All the Money in the World and The Last Station, died peacefully today at his home in Connecticut, his family confirmed. Elaine Taylor, his wife and true best friend for 53 years, was by his side. Along with becoming the oldest person to win an Oscar, Plummer also won a pair of Emmys and two Tonys during a nearly 70-year career.

Read More

An Awesome-Looking New Trailer For “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” Dropped During The Super Bowl

According to Variety, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will feature the titular characters (played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively) “[teaming] up for a global adventure that tests their patience.” “The journey unfolds upon Falcon receiving the vibranium-ified Captain American shield from superhero retiree Steve Rogers,” the publication claims.

Read More

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Movie Finds Its Writer in ‘Watchmen’ Scribe (Exclusive)

Stacy Osei-Kuffour, a New York playwright who moved to Los Angeles, will pen the project that has Oscar winner Mahershala Ali attached to star.

Marvel Studios’ Blade, the Vampire Slayer feature has found its writer. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, a playwright who acted as story editor and writer on HBO’s acclaimed limited series Watchmen, has been tapped to pen the script for the feature reboot of Marvel’s vampire-hunting franchise. She will be the first Black female scribe to write a Marvel movie. (Nia DaCosta, working on Captain Marvel 2, is Marvel’s first Black woman director.)

Read More

Chiwetel Ejiofor Will Star in The Man Who Fell To Earth Series for Paramount Plus

In 1976 Nicolas Roeg directed one of the greatest, freakiest, and most surreal science fiction films ever made, The Man Who Fell To Earth. It starred a brilliant David Bowie as a visitor from outer space, proving once again that actors are always on sure footing when they draw from their own experience. The whole movie, which co-starred Rip Torn, Candy Clark, and Buck Henry, and captured Bowie as his music entered his Thin White Duke phase, is a terrific example of lightning in a bottle.

Read More

Marvel’s Eternals director to give Dracula unexpected reboot

Chloe Zhao, the director of Marvel’s Eternals, has signed up to the Dark Universe with a new take on Dracula. The 2021 Golden Globe nominee will direct an ‘original, futuristic sci-fi western’ centred around the classic movie monster for Universal, as part of the film company’s second attempt at reviving its monster franchise. As well as directing, Zhao will write and produce the film. “I’ve always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody,” Zhao said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Read More