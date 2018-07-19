The Prodigy are Back with a New Album and Song

Yes…they’ve been making music this whole time

You just haven’t been paying attention. From The Fat of the Land in 1997 to 2018 with No Tourists, this band keeps their signature sound, which to be honest does sound like a throwback and current at the same time. The band says about the album, “To us, No Tourists is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed. Don’t be a tourist—there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path.” It is due out November 2nd.

Check out “Need Some1” video. Put this one some loud speakers. I love this [email protected]*king song!