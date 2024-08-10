X96 welcomes The Struts August 21st at The Complex SLC! Tickets on sale now at THECOMPLEXSLC.COM!
Live Nation Presents
The Struts
The Pretty Vicious Tour
With Special Guest
Barns Courtney
Doors: 7:00pm
Show: 8:00pm
Tickets are on sale now
https://tickets.thecomplexslc.com/event/the-struts-24/tag/cslc
All Graywhale Stores
X96 will be giving away tickets to The Struts at The Complex August 21st 2024. During regular broadcasting hours between 8/12-8/16 2024 a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value approx. $100 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest RUles.