NIN in the Grid: Nine Inch Nails to Score Tron: Ares

In a move that electrifies music and film enthusiasts, Disney officially announced that Nine Inch Nails will compose the score for the upcoming Tron: Ares. This third installment in the iconic cyber-futuristic franchise is scheduled for an October 2025 release, marking a notable occasion as it will be the first time Trent Reznor’s renowned industrial rock ensemble is credited as a band for a film score.

The announcement was made at the D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, where attendees were presented with the news that Tron: Ares will feature original music by Nine Inch Nails. This collaboration promises to imbue the film with a gritty, electronic atmosphere, complementing its dystopian narrative. The revelation was further amplified by a teaser trailer, which included the haunting tones of “Something I Can Never Have” from Nine Inch Nails’ seminal 1989 album, Pretty Hate Machine.

While Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the core duo behind Nine Inch Nails, have extensive experience in film scoring—with notable works such as The Social Network and Gone Girl—this project represents a significant shift in their career. It is the first score attributed directly to Nine Inch Nails, rather than Reznor and Ross individually. Additionally, the band is slated to release new original tracks specifically for the film, their first since the 2020 releases Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts.

Tron: Ares is directed by Joachim Rønning and features a cast including Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, and Greta Lee. The film follows the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, which was distinguished by its score from Daft Punk. Although Daft Punk’s soundtrack has since become a cultural touchstone, Reznor’s involvement suggests a darker, more intense auditory experience for this latest chapter in the Tron saga.

It remains uncertain whether Reznor or any members of Nine Inch Nails will make a cameo appearance in the film—a gesture that would echo Daft Punk’s brief yet memorable appearance in Tron: Legacy. However, with their distinctive fusion of electronic rhythms and raw emotion, Nine Inch Nails is poised to redefine the soundscape of the Grid.

Fans of both the band and the franchise can anticipate a convergence of cutting-edge visuals and sound when Tron: Ares debuts in theaters. This new chapter promises to pull audiences deeper into the digital abyss, where Reznor’s music is set to render the virtual viscerally real.

