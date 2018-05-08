The Used Post About Splitting with Guitarist

Photo by Meredith Newsome

The Used also filed a restraining order.

The band posted a message regarding their split with guitarist, Justin Shekoski after he posted that he was going to hang himself during one of their concerts and threatened his bandmates, according to TMZ. Shekoski worked on The Used’s latest release, The Canyons, and Live and Acoustic at the Palace. He was fired a couple months back over artistic differences, but documents obtained by TMZ elaborate on more specific issues regarding the split. The article goes on that Justin sent texts after he was fired stating, “those f**ks ruined my life and stole all of my creative work.”‘ Mr. Shekoski is not allowed within 100 yards of the band or any venue they are playing.

The Used posted a statement saying, “The threat of suicide should never be taken lightly.”

A post shared by The Used (@theused) on May 7, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

We couldn’t agree more with that statement. If you or someone you know needs help, please seek it out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.