There’s Now A Shazam For Album Covers

The Final kick to the crotch for record stores

So you’re shopping at your local record store, granted you can find one, and you see an album. Five years ago you may have been tempted to buy it. Not anymore. It’s the world we live in – yadda yadda. Now, thanks to an app, ironically called Record Player from a company called Glitch, you can just take a snapshot of the album artwork and Record Player will find the album on your streaming service.

Don’t forget to tell the guy who really enjoys his job at the record shop to enjoy his unemployment and flip him off as you walk out the door since this is exactly what this app does.