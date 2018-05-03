Fresh X: Florence and the Machine “Hunger”

High as Hope will be out on June 29th

Florence and the Machine teased us a couple of weeks ago with “Sky Full of Song” which also lead to the assumption that a full album was coming soon. That it is! Hope as High will be released on June 29th and will include guests such as Jamie xx, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Kamasi Washington. Today Florence and the Machine released the first official single from the album, “Hunger.”

High as Hope will contain 10 tracks.

1. June

2. Hunger

3. South London Forever

4. Big God

5. Sky Full of Song

6. Grace

7. Patricia

8. 100 Years

9. The End of Love

10. No Choi