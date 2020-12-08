Trapt’s Twitter Account Has Been Suspended

The band Trapt is having a really weird year.

After having their Facebook and Instagram accounts deleted, the band’s Twitter account has now been suspended.

This comes after Trapt Singer Chris Taylor Brown after he defended sexual encounters between adult women and underage boys.

JUST IN: Trapt’s Twitter account has finally been suspended: https://t.co/DpWgbw1Rch — Loudwire (@Loudwire) December 8, 2020

“A 15-year male and a 25-year-old female is not pedophilia, you f***ing moron,” Brown tweeted. “I wouldn’t care if a 15-year-old boy banged his 25-year-old teacher. That’s it…”

Do you think Trapt’s account should have been suspended? Do you think Chris Taylor Brown speaks for other members of Trapt?