Rivers Cuomo is Selling Over 2,500 Unreleased Demos

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo could be making dreams come true for some of the band’s biggest fans.

Cuomo is putting 2,655 previously unreleased demos from Weezer up for sale.

Cuomo says he is doing this as part of a web design program he is in and is selling nine packages of demos for $9 apiece!

Weezer's Rivers Cuomo has put over 2500 previously unreleased demos up for sale on his website https://t.co/sXTxarlOHq pic.twitter.com/P2xpEyDJwb — Rock Sound (@rocksound) December 8, 2020

The packages include stuff from the early years, including during the Blue Album and Pinkerton eras, newer stuff, and even demos from before it all took off for the band.

