Trent Reznor Tells Off Senator Ted Cruz For Asking For Tickets

Turns out that Ted Cruz is a fan of Nine Inch Nails. Too bad the feelings aren’t mutual as Trent Reznor recently denied the Texas Senator free tickets. On Tuesday, the band was in The Lone Star State, playing at The Pavilion. Reportedly Reznor revealed to the crowd that Cruz could be at the show, since “he was bugging to get on the guest list”. Unfortunately for the newly re-elected Senator, Reznor replied “F*** you” to the request. The bad blood isn’t political, but personal, according to the singer. “We put him on a few years ago, he drank all the beer, and was just a pain in the ass to be around,” he recalled.

