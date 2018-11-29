New Music Could Be Coming From Faith No More

Recent releases from Faith No More are few and far between these days, but it’s said that good things come to those who wait. According to Roddy Bottum, new music is coming. The keyboardist made the revelation in an interview on “The Ring, The Cage, And The Stage,” telling Chandler Sorrells that he and his bandmates still get together “and make music.” As for where those jam sessions could go, Bottum admits, “In the hopes of pushing things forward and making new music, we continue to do that.”

Faith No More’s last album, Sol Invictus, came out in 2015. Fans waited 18 years for that record, which followed up 1997’s Album of the Year.