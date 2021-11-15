U2 Announces 30th Anniversary Re-Issue of ‘Achtung Baby’

It’s been 30 years since U2 dropped Achtung Baby, and they’re celebrating by releasing no less than four special editions of the classic album.
This Friday will see the releases of a digital version, standard version, and a “deluxe” color vinyl version of the album, according to Island Records.
One week later — on December 3rd — a 50-track box set will drop, according to Island. It will feature remixes, B-sides, and 22 tracks that have never been available digitally until now, the company reports.
