Boner of the Day for November 16th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: WOW. THEY DIDN’T FADE.
A woman shared a video of her DIY tattooed freckles. Despite her saying, “It’s fine they will fade.” They have not faded. She later says, “Nah I think I f***ed up.”
Boner Candidate #2: I GOT COURT. I MEAN I WOULD HAVE COURT IF I WEREN’T DEAD.
A man in Connecticut charged with scamming more ten $80,000 out of a woman, missed his court date by allegedly faking his own death.
Boner Candidate #3: OOOPSIE.
A funeral home in Massachusetts is being sued after the body of a loved one fell out of the casket while being lowered into the ground.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: WHO SAYS GENE WILDER WASN’T FUNNY IN REAL LIFE?
Burton Gilliam, Gene Wilder’s co-star from Blazing Saddles said in an interview that “Gene was never anywhere being close to the character that he plays and I don’t mean just on Blazing Saddles or Willy Wonka. Gene Wilder was not funny.”
Boner Candidate #2: OH NO… NO KISS MR. SIMPSON
In an incredibly awkward TikTok video, O.J. Simpson is seen leaning in for a kiss with one of his clearly uncomfortable fans.
Boner Candidate #3: I’M GOING TO DETOX MY SHOT
Anti-Vaxxers are once again spreading harmful misinformation to perpetuate an already exhausting pandemic. This time, Anti-Vaxxers are sharing videos and guides on how to detox the Covid-19 vaccine which may ultimately be fatal to whoever makes the mistake of trusting harmful pseudoscience.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.