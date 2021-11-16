Boner of the Day for November 16th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WOW. THEY DIDN’T FADE.

A woman shared a video of her DIY tattooed freckles. Despite her saying, “It’s fine they will fade.” They have not faded. She later says, “Nah I think I f***ed up.”

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: I GOT COURT. I MEAN I WOULD HAVE COURT IF I WEREN’T DEAD.

A man in Connecticut charged with scamming more ten $80,000 out of a woman, missed his court date by allegedly faking his own death.

via AP News

Boner Candidate #3: OOOPSIE.

A funeral home in Massachusetts is being sued after the body of a loved one fell out of the casket while being lowered into the ground.

via Fox News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WHO SAYS GENE WILDER WASN’T FUNNY IN REAL LIFE?

Burton Gilliam, Gene Wilder’s co-star from Blazing Saddles said in an interview that “Gene was never anywhere being close to the character that he plays and I don’t mean just on Blazing Saddles or Willy Wonka. Gene Wilder was not funny.”

via Screen Rant

Boner Candidate #2: OH NO… NO KISS MR. SIMPSON

In an incredibly awkward TikTok video, O.J. Simpson is seen leaning in for a kiss with one of his clearly uncomfortable fans.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: I’M GOING TO DETOX MY SHOT

Anti-Vaxxers are once again spreading harmful misinformation to perpetuate an already exhausting pandemic. This time, Anti-Vaxxers are sharing videos and guides on how to detox the Covid-19 vaccine which may ultimately be fatal to whoever makes the mistake of trusting harmful pseudoscience.

via NBC News