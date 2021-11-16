Boner Fight for November 16th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT COURT. I MEAN I WOULD HAVE COURT IF I WEREN’T DEAD.

A man in Connecticut charged with scamming more ten $80,000 out of a woman, missed his court date by allegedly faking his own death.

via AP News

Boner Candidate #2: I’M GOING TO DETOX MY SHOT

Anti-Vaxxers are once again spreading harmful misinformation to perpetuate an already exhausting pandemic. This time, Anti-Vaxxers are sharing videos and guides on how to detox the Covid-19 vaccine which may ultimately be fatal to whoever makes the mistake of trusting harmful pseudoscience.

via NBC News