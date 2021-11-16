Boners

Boner Fight for November 16th, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT COURT. I MEAN I WOULD HAVE COURT IF I WEREN’T DEAD.

A man in Connecticut charged with scamming more ten $80,000 out of a woman, missed his court date by allegedly faking his own death.

via AP News

Boner Candidate #2: I’M GOING TO DETOX MY SHOT

Anti-Vaxxers are once again spreading harmful misinformation to perpetuate an already exhausting pandemic. This time, Anti-Vaxxers are sharing videos and guides on how to detox the Covid-19 vaccine which may ultimately be fatal to whoever makes the mistake of trusting harmful pseudoscience.

via NBC News

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top