Boner Fight for November 16th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT COURT. I MEAN I WOULD HAVE COURT IF I WEREN’T DEAD.
A man in Connecticut charged with scamming more ten $80,000 out of a woman, missed his court date by allegedly faking his own death.
Boner Candidate #2: I’M GOING TO DETOX MY SHOT
Anti-Vaxxers are once again spreading harmful misinformation to perpetuate an already exhausting pandemic. This time, Anti-Vaxxers are sharing videos and guides on how to detox the Covid-19 vaccine which may ultimately be fatal to whoever makes the mistake of trusting harmful pseudoscience.
