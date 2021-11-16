Arctic Monkeys Announce Tour for 2022

The Arctic Monkeys are officially ready to hit the road in 2022!

So far, the band has announced headlining gigs in Turkey, Croatia, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic for next August.

No word on if the band will be doing any touring in North America, however.

BREAKING: Arctic Monkeys officially announce 2022 tour https://t.co/WQSyNZnMEc — The Independent (@Independent) November 16, 2021

While tour dates are limited, for now, the band recently revealed a new album would be arriving by the summer of 2022.

Are you hoping Arctic Monkeys will be touring in more areas next year? What do you expect from a new Arctic Monkeys album?