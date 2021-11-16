Foo Fighters Featured Artist for Peloton

If you need a little motivation to get your workout in, Foo Fighters may be able to help!

The Foos are Peloton’s Featured Artist during their classes on Wednesday.

That means you can listen to the band while you get your cardio in for the day or do a strength-focused yoga session.

Previously featured artists from the rock world include Weezer, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

What do you listen to while you’re working out? Do you use Peloton?