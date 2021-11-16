Jonathan Davis Says New Korn Album “One of the Best Album Experiences I’ve Had”

Korn’s Jonathan Davis is gushing about working on the band’s upcoming album.

In a recent interview, Davis said that the band was given the “luxury” of time when it came to recording the album.

“…overall, we’re really, really proud of it,” Davis said. “We produced it with Chris Collier, who’s really good. And it was one of the best album experiences I’ve had.”

KORN Vocalist Says Recording Requiem Was "One Of The Best Album Experiences I've Had" https://t.co/J4nuBN0rZC pic.twitter.com/s3ArdLCCs9 — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) November 16, 2021

Korn’s new album ‘Requiem’ will be out on February 4.

