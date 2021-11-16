Pearl Jam Plays at a Zoo, Neighbors Unhappy

Pearl Jam recently played a private birthday party at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas and residents are not happy about it.

The zoo received several complaints about the noise of the show from those living nearby and on behalf of the animals.

One complaint suggested that the animals could be experiencing PTSD and wrote on the zoo’s social media, ” you know a lot of them aren’t going to be the same after that kind of torture.”

According to the zoo’s assistant director of communications, “No animals were observed having adverse reactions or different behavior.”

Birthday bash draws Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder to Fort Worth Zoo. Some neighbors were not happy https://t.co/GSkKTeOJaK — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) November 16, 2021

Do you think concerts at a zoo could be bad for animals? Where is the weirdest place you have seen a concert?