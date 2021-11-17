Boner of the Day for November 17th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WILL MOTIVATE MY EMPLOYEES.

An employee at a dental office posted a photo to Reddit of signs made to look like the jail corner of Monopoly that were hung around their workplace.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: OFFICER, MY BUFFALO REFUSES TO BE MILKED.

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district in India complained to a police station that his buffalo was refusing to be milked because of witchcraft.

via The Week

Boner Candidate #3: I’M AN AMERICAN. IT’S MY RIGHT BE STUPID.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Newsmax to talk about her freedom to remain unvaccinated.

via Yahoo! News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WHY DON’T YOU WRITE THAT IN YOUR BOOK?

On Tuesday Nicolle Wallace interviewed Chris Christie about the book he wrote on conspiracy theories and asked why he didn’t include Fox News.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: THE PEOPLE WHO SUPPORT VACCINATION ARE EQUIVALENT TO NAZIS.

Protesters outside the office of Jeffrey Dinowitz wore yellow stars of David and compared people who support vaccines to Nazis.

via Washington Post

Boner Candidate #3: MY PIZZA SHOULD BE HOT AND READY DAMN IT.

Paul Fracasso was charged with Felony Discharge of a Firearm after he shot at a Papa John’s in Draper.

via Fox 13