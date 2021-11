Boner Candidate #1: I’M AN AMERICAN. IT’S MY RIGHT BE STUPID.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Newsmax to talk about her freedom to remain unvaccinated.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: THE PEOPLE WHO SUPPORT VACCINATION ARE EQUIVALENT TO NAZIS.

Protesters outside the office of Jeffrey Dinowitz wore yellow stars of David and compared people who support vaccines to Nazis.

via Washington Post