Pearl Jam’s ‘Gigaton’ Tour Will Finally Launch In May 2022

At long last, Pearl Jam will finally get the chance to tour behind Gigaton.

On Tuesday, the band announced that rescheduled dates for its 2020 Gigaton tour will begin in May 2022.

Details are still being finalized and the full schedule will be announced “early next year”.

The tour was originally supposed to launch in March of 2022 – just as the pandemic shut down all tours and large events.

Thank you, Pearl Jam fans, for your patience & flexibility as we have waited to reschedule the band's postponed 2020 North American tour. We're announcing that the previously scheduled shows in North America will start in May 2022 – dates will be announced early next year.

In a statement, the band said “For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you.”

While Salt Lake wouldn’t be a make-up date, they should certainly put us on the list to make up for not scheduling a date here in the first place, right?

What 2020 concerts are you still waiting to see?