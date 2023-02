U2 | Shutterstock

U2 is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new version of “One”. The stripped-down track will appear on their upcoming album Songs of Surrender, which includes re-imagined versions of 40 classic songs spanning the band’s career.

Songs of Surrender will be out on March 17th. U2 also confirmed a Las Vegas residency later this year, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere.

