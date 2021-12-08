U2’s The Edge Launches Guitar Icons Auction to Benefit ‘Music Rising’

If you’ve ever dreamed of rocking out like U2 or strumming the same guitar as Paul McCartney — here’s your chance.

U2’s The Edge has pulled together instruments to auction off to raise money for an organization called Music Rising which helps fund school music programs and most recently, has helped musicians who were out of work because of the pandemic.

The “Guitar Icons” auction will take place on Saturday (12/11)

The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin team up for massive charity gear auction, featuring guitars from U2, Paul McCartney, Lou Reed, Slash and more https://t.co/KnL8ODYxao pic.twitter.com/vttHeWNozf — MusicRadar (@MusicRadar) November 28, 2021

Some of the instruments up for sale:

Bono’s custom Gibson ES-175 electric guitar

Elton John’s signed Yamaha Motif-8 keyboard

Paul McCartney’s left-handed “Wings” Yamaha BB-1200 electric bass guitar

There are also instruments from Bruce Springsteen, Slash, Eddie Vedder, and Dave Grohl.

What would be the dream piece of rock memorabilia you’d love to have?