Tool and Red Hot Chili Peppers Among Hottest Tickets Of 2022

Photo: Travis Shinn

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, and Sir Elton John are among the hottest tickets for next year.

Ticket-selling site GameTime.co has released their list of the most in-demand concerts of 2022.

Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ came in second on the list, behind rapper Bad Bunny.

The long-awaited return of Red Hot Chili Peppers cracked the list at No. 9, with Tool landing at No. 10.

Tool will be performing at Maverik Center on January 25th. Tickets are on sale now.

What concerts are you most excited about in 2022? Do you have tickets for any shows that were postponed from 2020?

