Tool and Red Hot Chili Peppers Among Hottest Tickets Of 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, and Sir Elton John are among the hottest tickets for next year.

Ticket-selling site GameTime.co has released their list of the most in-demand concerts of 2022.

Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ came in second on the list, behind rapper Bad Bunny.

Watch TOOL, FOO FIGHTERS & QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Members Jam For Charity https://t.co/vlV35xmeTR pic.twitter.com/8uBekaSJaf — Legacy Inc. (@legacyincbali) December 8, 2021

The long-awaited return of Red Hot Chili Peppers cracked the list at No. 9, with Tool landing at No. 10.

Tool will be performing at Maverik Center on January 25th. Tickets are on sale now.

What concerts are you most excited about in 2022? Do you have tickets for any shows that were postponed from 2020?