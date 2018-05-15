Watch Mr. Robot as Freddie Mercury

“If 6 minutes feels like an eternity to you, then I feel sorry for your wife.” I don’t know if he said it, but I like it! The trailer for the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody was released today and it looks like it covers a lot of ground. It stars Remy Malek of Mr. Robot fame as the lead singer of lead singers.
After watching the trailer, I still would have enjoyed seeing Sasha Baron Cohen, who was attached to the project for a time, as Mr. Mercury, but Malek seems to fill the shoes just fine.
