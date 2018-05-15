Beastie Boys Announce Autobiography Release Date

Book to be released this fall
The nearly 600-page autobiography will feature original photos, artwork, a graphic novel, a cookbook, and guest pieces from Amy Pohler, Wes Anderson, and Spike Jonze. The book will cover the band’s career from when they “Formed as a New York City hardcore band in 1981, Beastie Boys struck an unlikely path to global hip-hop superstardom.” according to the website.
I’m not sure if you remember, but a while ago we said we were gonna write a book about our band. Well, it’s almost done and it’s coming out soon. This is what it’s gonna look like. Kinda nice, right?
Pre-order it today at: https://t.co/GzF9zWlEJi
or: https://t.co/QLIZI2Imeu pic.twitter.com/KtkJNe1ZcM
— Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) May 15, 2018
You can preorder the book here.
