Beastie Boys Announce Autobiography Release Date

Book to be released this fall

The nearly 600-page autobiography will feature original photos, artwork, a graphic novel, a cookbook, and guest pieces from Amy Pohler, Wes Anderson, and Spike Jonze. The book will cover the band’s career from when they “Formed as a New York City hardcore band in 1981, Beastie Boys struck an unlikely path to global hip-hop superstardom.” according to the website.

You can preorder the book here.

