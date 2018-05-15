Pearl Jam Aims To Release New Album in 2019

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament says “There’s a lot to be inspired by and a lot to be pissed off about,” so the band is aiming to release a new album next year. With a tough touring schedule this year, it’s been hard to find the time to record. Ament says the band needs “a good solid six to eight weeks carved out where we’re just recording all these ideas that we have.” Right now Ament believes “2019 is probably safe to say” for an album release. The band’s last album, “Lightning Bolt,” came out in October of 2013. But the band has put out new music since then. The Seattle rockers anti-Trump single titled “Can’t Deny Me” dropped back in March.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.