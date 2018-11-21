Music

Watch: The 1975 “Sincerity Is Scary”

Posted on

Dancing, good deeds, a beanie, and some mimes (a terrible thing to waste) as Matt Healy takes to the streets of his friendly video-land neighborhood. Some things to note as you watch:

  • Pants over shorts
  • Mysterious wardrobe change
  • How many times Matt sicks his tongue our while dancing
  • What are those things sticking out of his beanie?
  • What does that say on the marquee?
  • Name 3 things you think are in Matt’s backpack

 

