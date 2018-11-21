Travis Barker Is In The Holiday Spirit

While the rest of us are fighting over the proper way to pronounce “Blink-182”, drummer Travis Barker is getting in the holiday spirit. Barker recently shared an Instagram pic from the studio and said he’s “currently recording Christmas music” with producer John Feldy. We don’t know if Barker’s holiday project is a new Blink song or something else, but stay tuned.

Are you ready for Christmas music yet, or still holding out?