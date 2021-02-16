What You Won’t Be Hearing On Avril Lavigne’s New Album

No ballads here.

Avril Lavigne is getting ready to launch her seventh album this summer, but don’t look for any slow, sappy songs — the singer says there won’t really be any.

Lavigne described the production as “rock and roll baby with tons of electric guitars and live drums.”

John Feldman is producing the project; his credits include 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182, and Good Charlotte.

Lavigne also shared that the album’s first single should be out in “2-3 months.”

