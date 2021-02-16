Radiohead Sketchpad With Hand-Drawn Notes Up For Auction

A sketchpad used by Radiohead to map out ideas for their second album could be yours.

The sketchpad used while the band rehearsed for their record The Bends in 1993 includes hand-drawn sketches, chords, and lyrics to songs such as “Street Spirit (Fade Out)”.

Radiohead sketchpad containing hand-drawn notes from second album to go on sale https://t.co/cQX5pYX3R5 — The Independent (@Independent) February 16, 2021

The piece of music memorabilia will go on sale at Omega Auctions on February 23.

