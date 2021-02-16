DMX Says He Has a Collaboration with Bono On the Way

Now this is a surprise collaboration!
Rapper DMX says that his future album release will include a collaboration with U2 frontman Bono!
DMX and Bono met thanks to this new album’s producer, Swizz Beatz.
Today in WTF: DMX and Bono have a collaboration on the way. https://t.co/MyBhHyQkPY
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 16, 2021
So, what’s the song like? According to DMX, “It’s crazy. It’s got like a Miami feel to it.”
Are you looking forward to hearing this new song from DMX and Bono? What do you think is another surprising collaboration in music?
