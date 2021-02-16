Tool’s Adam Jones had a Texan cop plant cocaine and a gun on a terrified musician pal, just for a laugh

Photo: Travis Shinn

Some people are REALLY committed to their pranks. That includes Tool’s Adam Jones.

Melvins drummer Dale Crover recently recalled the moment that Jones almost got him arrested for possession of firearms and cocaine.

Crover says that a cop pulled the band over and proceeded to “find” guns and the biggest bag of cocaine I’ve ever seen in my life,” though they obviously were not in their car.

Right as Crover was asking for a lawyer, the cop told the band, “Well, you know, just want to tell you guys, Adam Jones from Tool said, ‘You guys are pranked’.”

