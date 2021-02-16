KORN Working on “A Lot More Cool Ideas Than Just Music”

Korn has something in the works and it’s not just new music.

In a new interview, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch says that the band has been busy working on new projects to keep fans engaged.

While no real details have been given, Welch says that Korn is working on stuff for beyond 2021 and that “we’re coming up with a lot more cool ideas than just music.”

Welch hints that we may find out more, saying that fans can expect an announcement soon.

What do you think Korn is working on for these projects? How do you think Korn has been able to keep things “fresh” after so many years?