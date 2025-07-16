Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 16th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 18th:

Bop To the Top ( Disney/ High School Musical DJ night) at The Depot

Keith Urban w/ Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew & Karley Scott Collins at Utah First Credit Union Amp.

Saturday the 19th:

Volbeat w/ Halestorm & The Ghost Inside at Utah First Credit Union Amp.

Sunday the 20th:

Summer School (Charlotte Sands / Taylor Acorn / Rain City Drive) at The Union

On Sale Thursday:

Purity Ring – The Depot – October 20th

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Dark Angel – The Depot – October 7 th

Yung Gravy – The Union – October 31 st

Set It Off – The Complex – November 8

Community:

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link D istrict 9 vs. Annihilation

2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link The Apollo

2025 Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert at Huntsman Center – 7/18 & 7/19 – Link

Friday the 18th:

THE EMO NIGHT TOUR at Metro Music Hall – Link

Saturday the 19th:

Thunder From Down Under live at The Complex – Link

Voodoo Glow Skulls at Metro Music Hall – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Cincinnati at America First Fields – Link

Sunday the 20th:

