Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 16th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 18th: 

  • Bop To the Top ( Disney/ High School Musical DJ night) at The Depot 
  • Keith Urban w/ Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew & Karley Scott Collins at Utah First Credit Union Amp.

Saturday the 19th: 

  •   Volbeat w/ Halestorm & The Ghost Inside at Utah First Credit Union Amp.

Sunday the 20th: 

  • Summer School (Charlotte Sands / Taylor Acorn / Rain City Drive) at The Union

On Sale Thursday:

  • Purity Ring – The Depot – October 20th

 On Sale Friday at 10am: 

  • Dark Angel – The Depot – October 7th
  • Yung Gravy – The Union – October 31st
  • Set It Off – The Complex – November 8

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • District 9 vs. Annihilation 
  • 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link 
    • The Apollo 
  • 2025 Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert at Huntsman Center– 7/18 & 7/19Link 

Friday the 18th:    

  • THE EMO NIGHT TOUR at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Saturday the 19th: 

  • Thunder From Down Under live at The Complex – Link 
  • Voodoo Glow Skulls at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Cincinnati at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 20th:

 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
