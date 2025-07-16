Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 16th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 18th:
- Bop To the Top ( Disney/ High School Musical DJ night) at The Depot
- Keith Urban w/ Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew & Karley Scott Collins at Utah First Credit Union Amp.
Saturday the 19th:
- Volbeat w/ Halestorm & The Ghost Inside at Utah First Credit Union Amp.
Sunday the 20th:
- Summer School (Charlotte Sands / Taylor Acorn / Rain City Drive) at The Union
On Sale Thursday:
- Purity Ring – The Depot – October 20th
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Dark Angel – The Depot – October 7th
- Yung Gravy – The Union – October 31st
- Set It Off – The Complex – November 8
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- District 9 vs. Annihilation
- 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link
- The Apollo
- 2025 Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert at Huntsman Center– 7/18 & 7/19 – Link
Friday the 18th:
- THE EMO NIGHT TOUR at Metro Music Hall – Link
Saturday the 19th:
- Thunder From Down Under live at The Complex – Link
- Voodoo Glow Skulls at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. Cincinnati at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 20th:
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link