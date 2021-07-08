Where Can You Find The Best Pizza In America? (Hint: It’s Not NYC Or Chicago)

New York City and Chicago may be collectively shaking their heads in disbelief today with this news…

The best pizza city in America is –drumroll — Portland, Oregon.

That’s according to the authors of the upcoming Modernist Pizza book who ate nearly 400 pies from coast to coast to come to that conclusion.

They point out two spots specifically, Apizza Scholls and Ken’s Artisan Pizza as the best of the best.

Read more about the pizza that took the top spot https://t.co/GuctyaD7Ab pic.twitter.com/Z6gKHaWPq4 — Bloomberg Pursuits (@luxury) July 7, 2021

The authors also have this advice: be wary of places that tell you they are working on secret family recipes. “As a general rule, they suck.” (ouch!)

What is your definition of a great pizza? Do you agree with Portland as the winner?