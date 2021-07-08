More legal woes for Marilyn Manson, this time for spitting.

Manson reportedly turned himself in recently for spitting on a videographer in New Hampshire in 2019.

Manson was released soon after he turned himself in.

Marilyn Manson Turned Himself In for Alleged Spitting Incident, Released https://t.co/ggKwY7FKhx — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2021

Manson is currently facing legal issues for sexual assault and abuse charges.

Do you think Marilyn Manson should avoid the spotlight during this hectic time? Would you ever turn yourself in for a small crime?