Why Papa Roach Got A Jumpstart On A New Album

Papa Roach got a jump start on recording their next album, and it’s all because a different band’s singer got sick.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix says when Papa Roach was set to tour with Of Mice & Men after their last album came out. But Of Mice & Men singer Austin Carlile got sick and had to cancel the tour. So instead of touring, Papa Roach went right back into the studio and Shaddix says they already have “13 or 14” songs written and recorded. Shaddix says the new album will be “a pretty bold evolution” for Papa Roach.

