Talmage Garn Writer

Talmage Garn is a music writer and radio journalist at X96, focusing on indie and alternative rock. From Pavement’s slacker anthems to LCD Soundsystem’s dance-punk grooves to Nirvana’s raw energy, his writing explores the artists and movements that shaped the sound of a generation. A graduate of Portland State University’s Professional Writing program, he also dives into music history, connecting the dots between past icons and today’s scene.