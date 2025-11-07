X96 Album Report: November 7 Releases

Shutterstock

ALT SEASON: NOVEMBER’S MIX OF LEGACY AND LEFT-FIELD

Autumn keeps the air cool and the guitars crisp. November 7 brings a lineup that swings from 90s nostalgia to digital-era daydreams, a perfect cross-section for X96 listeners who never stopped humming Buddy Holly but now spend equal time digging algorithmic alt.

The Alaska vets are back with another alt-rock sermon, equal parts groove and goof. Expect swaggering choruses, a touch of weird Americana, and that familiar fusion of irony and earnestness that’s made them an X96 staple since Feel It Still.

Listen for: “Tanana,” “Mush.”

Sorry — Cosplay [Domino]

London’s art-rock schemers lean into moodier territory, less angular, more cinematic. Cosplay glows in the neon fog, bridging the gap between post-punk and performance art, much like Wet Leg with a touch of insomnia and better lighting.

Listen for: “Echoes,” “Candle.”

The Mountain Goats — Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan [Cadmean Dawn]

John Darnielle’s back with another novel-as-album, this time a slow-burn narrative about art, faith, and arson (in that order). Guitars jangle, characters brood, and the metaphors stack like matchbooks.

Listen for: “Dawn of Revelation,” “Peru.”

Hüsker Dü — 1985: The Miracle Year [Numero Group]

The Minnesota trio’s newly unearthed live cuts and demos prove why half the ’90s owes them royalties. The mix is raw, righteous, and loud enough to rattle the cobwebs off your college stereo.

Listen for: “What’s going on,” “Everything Falls Apart.”

The Cranberries — The Cranberries MTV Unplugged [Island/UMe]

Archival compilation from the MTV Unplugged sessions, Dolores O’Riordan in full crystalline power, no distortion required. It’s the kind of record that pulls 90s kids into instant time travel.

Listen for: “Zombie (Unplugged),” “Linger.”

Whitney — Small Talk [AWAL]

The Chicago duo expands beyond their sunlit indie croon, adding synth dust and quiet heartbreak. Small Talk is charmingly low-stakes, music for coffee dates and highway exits.

Listen for: “Small Talk,” “Dandelions.”

Westerman — A Jackal’s Wedding [Partisan]

Art-pop philosopher Westerman returns with his most abstract record yet, a blend of folk sermon and synth séance. Fans of Talk Talk and Radiohead’s quietest corners will lean in.

Listen for: “Adriatic,” “About Leaving.”

