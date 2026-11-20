The Holidays Begin Here

Win Disneyland® Resort passes!

Enter for your chance to win a visit to the Disneyland ® Resort from X96 and experience the spirit of the holiday season!

Every weekday morning between 6:00AM and 10:00AM listen to Radio From Hell for your chance to call in and win a family 4 pack of 2-day 1-park per day Disneyland® resort tickets.

The Holidays Begin Here at the Disneyland® Resort! At Disney California Adventure® Park, enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Disney Festival of Holidays, and the nighttime water spectacular, World of Color—Season of Light! And over at Disneyland® Park, rediscover holiday classics like the “Believe…in Holiday Magic” fireworks, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and more. Make memories with family and friends, at the place where the holidays begin…and the joy of Disney never ends.

Click the button below to read the official rules for this contest.