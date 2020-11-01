News

X96 I.P.O. | November 1, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • The Happy Fits “Hold Me Down”
  • Ziminy “Summer Nights”
  • Yello “Out of Sight”
  • Meg Meyers “Any Way You Wanna Love”
  • Clario “Sofia”
  • JXDN “So What”
  • Grandson “Dirty”
  • The Strokes “The Adults Are Talking”
  • Romy “Lifetime”
  • Glass Animals “Heatwave”
  • Shaed “No Other Way”
  • Machine Gun Kelly “My Ex’s Best Friend”
  • Biffy Clyro “Tiny Indoor Fireworks”
  • Neon Dreams “Sick of Being Useless”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top