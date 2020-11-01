X96 I.P.O. | November 1, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- The Happy Fits “Hold Me Down”
- Ziminy “Summer Nights”
- Yello “Out of Sight”
- Meg Meyers “Any Way You Wanna Love”
- Clario “Sofia”
- JXDN “So What”
- Grandson “Dirty”
- The Strokes “The Adults Are Talking”
- Romy “Lifetime”
- Glass Animals “Heatwave”
- Shaed “No Other Way”
- Machine Gun Kelly “My Ex’s Best Friend”
- Biffy Clyro “Tiny Indoor Fireworks”
- Neon Dreams “Sick of Being Useless”
