X96 Lounge X: Palaye Royale

While we still can’t go to concerts (we’re bummed about it too), there are still people out there with instruments and wishing that they were performing for sold-out crowds and touring all over the world.

Thanks to technology we were lucky enough to have Palaye Royale perform some songs off their new album, “The Bastards” (and even one from their 2016 album “Boom Boom Room”), and send them over to us.

Crack open a cold drink and enjoy this special, socially-distanced X96 Lounge X.