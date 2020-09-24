Filter’s Richard Patrick Says He Quit Nine Inch Nails Over Pizza

Filter frontman Richard Patrick used to be a member of Nine Inch Nails – until he quit the band over pizza.

Patrick told the story on the Stop! Drop & Talk podcast. He says the “final straw” came when he and Trent Reznor were in L.A. working on The Downward Spiral.

He says Reznor told him that a pizzeria down the street needed drivers and “maybe you can go make some extra cash over there.”

Richard Patrick: "The final straw was Trent goes, 'Hey, listen, Rich, I know you need some extra cash. Listen. Down at the end of Cielo Drive, there's a little pizzeria, and they need drivers. So maybe you can go make some extra cash over there." https://t.co/m2TrqDAN5W — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 24, 2020

Unbeknownst to Reznor, Patrick already had a record deal lined up for Filter, and told his bandmate “I ****ing quit. I’m not gonna sell pizzas”.

