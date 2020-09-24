News

Filter’s Richard Patrick Says He Quit Nine Inch Nails Over Pizza

Posted on

Filter frontman Richard Patrick used to be a member of Nine Inch Nails – until he quit the band over pizza.

Patrick told the story on the Stop! Drop & Talk podcast. He says the “final straw” came when he and Trent Reznor were in L.A. working on The Downward Spiral.

He says Reznor told him that a pizzeria down the street needed drivers and “maybe you can go make some extra cash over there.”

Unbeknownst to Reznor, Patrick already had a record deal lined up for Filter, and told his bandmate “I ****ing quit. I’m not gonna sell pizzas”.

What’s the most insulting thing you’ve ever heard from a coworker?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top